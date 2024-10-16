Cooler weather is coming to Central California – finally. Here’s what to expect.

FRESNO, CA – After a heat wave brought a string of triple digit days earlier this month, cooler temperatures are finally headed our way.

In the coming days, expect to feel a little fresh, maybe even a little wet. The National Weather Service office in Hanford said Wednesday a cold system was beginning to move into Central California.

The weather service doesn't expect any more days of triple digits this month.

Instead, by Friday, highs across the San Joaquin Valley should dip into the 70s.

The unseasonably low temperatures could produce rain and snow in some higher elevations. The weather service office forecasts light snowfall mostly in areas around Yosemite National Park.

The lower temperatures are predicted to stick through the weekend, before they pick back up slightly next week.

Meanwhile, a wind warning is in effect until at least Saturday morning in the Sierra Nevada, as well as in the Kern County mountains.

PG&E warned it may shut off power to some central Sierra areas to reduce fire risk.