Families begin slow return to Kern County town damaged by wildfire

HAVILAH, Calif. — The Borel Fire in Kern County has burned just shy of 60,000 acres since igniting late last month. With containment now over 90%, firefighters have released their first comprehensive look at the damage.

More than 200 structures have burned, according to a Kern County Fire report. That includes 63 homes, 55 mobile homes and 34 motor homes. More than 8,000 structures in the fire’s path were saved, the report states.

Heather and Mark Carruthers’ ranch is among the properties destroyed. The family lives in Havilah, a historic Gold Rush Era community that was severely damaged by the fire’s spread.

On a recent day, the couple provided water for a lone bull that survived the flames. The rest of their herd – about a dozen animals – were killed, they said.

Joshua Yeager / KVPR Maintenance workers repair a power line off Bodfish Caliente Road in Havilah. Residents are slowly returning to the Kern River Valley following the Borel Fire's destruction.

Asked if they planned to rebuild, “There’s no question,” a tearful Heather Carruthers told KVPR Thursday. “This is our home.”

Behind the family, a crew of maintenance workers were part of the cleanup that is now underway in the community. They repaired a frayed power line that burned in the fire. Workers donning bright orange vests lined Caliente Bodfish Road, which is the sole road that runs through the community. They cut down charred trees and removed debris from the asphalt.

Ash and debris across the burn scar prompted county leaders to proclaim a local emergency earlier this month.

While full containment is quickly approaching, firefighters caution that smoke and fire will remain in the region for weeks. Still, many evacuation notices have been lifted in recent days, and residents have been able to return to the ashes of what’s left.

A Local Assistance Center for fire survivors was set to open at the Kern River Valley Senior Center until Monday. Kern County officials say the “one-stop shop” will provide services to those affected as the tough work of recovery begins.

Borel fire was a slow burn, then ‘bam!’

Joshua Yeager / KVPR A historic marker sits charred after the Borel Fire ripped through the small town of Havilah, in the Kern County mountains on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The Borel Fire tore through more than 60,000 acres across the Kern River Valley. Power lines, roads and other infrastructure suffered damage, along with more than 200 structures, according to the Kern County Fire department.

The Borel Fire ignited July 24, following a fatal crash along Highway 178, according to county officials. Dexter Early works for the only market in the nearby community of Bodfish, which was also ordered to evacuate.

During the fire fight, he watched with great concern as firefighters moved quickly to build containment lines on the slope that overlooks the town.

“It was pretty intense to watch; it looked like a battle,” he said.

But Early stayed behind to keep the store open, and provided cold water, snacks and bathrooms to fire crews.

This region – the Kern River Valley – is no stranger to fire. Gusty and dry winds often create the perfect conditions for wildfires to start and spread rapidly. But the ferocity with which the Borel Fire moved just a few days after igniting caught the region off guard, Early says.

“It was burning pretty slowly for a couple of days, and then ‘bam!’ There it was coming over the hill,” Early said. He added that seeing the fire’s containment grow brings major relief.

“I ride my dirtbike all over this valley. I love it,” he adds.