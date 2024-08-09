A chemical contaminated Fresno's water decades ago. Behind 123-TCP's prevalence in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. — Earlier this month, the City of Fresno reached a $230 million settlement with Shell Oil, Dow Chemical, and other major companies.

The settlement came 17 years after the companies were accused of manufacturing and distributing to local farmers a fertilizer containing the chemical 123-TCP. The lawsuit revolved around 123-TCP making its way into local water tables and contaminating around 30 Fresno water wells.

Todd Robins is a Founding Partner at the Robins Borghei Law Firm, which has handled dozens of TCP lawsuits over the last two decades. Robins did not handle this specific case for Fresno but says the settlement is significant. He joined KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian for a conversation about 123-TCP and talked about how it ended up in Fresno water wells.

Listen to the interview with the player on this page.