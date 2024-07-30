© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Watch: Gov. Newsom visits Kern County to survey damage from Borel Fire

KVPR | By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published July 30, 2024 at 9:41 AM PDT

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. See previous reporting here.

KERNVILLE, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to Kern County Tuesday morning to survey damage from the Borel Fire that has raged since last week.

The fire has burned 57,308 acres and is 5% contained. It’s the first containment report from fire crews after the fire moved rapidly late last week through an area of dry vegetation in the Kern County mountains.

The community of Havilah was caught in its path and is feared to be completely destroyed. About 2,300 people have been evacuated since this weekend and fire crews continue to expand evacuation orders and warnings.

Two evacuation centers are located in Tehachapi and Ridgecrest.

Newsom is expected to speak at 10 a.m. PST from Kernville, where he will also meet with fire and emergency management officials.

Watch the livestream at the video link:
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
