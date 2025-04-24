‘Education is transformational.’ South Asian women lead these Merced school boards. See their perspectives on leadership

The story was originally published by The Merced FOCUS.

Two South Asian women now lead Merced County’s largest public school districts in making policy decisions and keeping schools accountable.

Amalee Jayasinghe was re-elected to Merced Union High School District’s board of education last year for a second term, and Priya Lakireddy was elected to the Merced City School District’s board of education in 2022.

In December, both were nominated by their fellow trustees to lead their respective boards as president. According to the California School Boards Association, local school boards are responsible for ensuring school districts are responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of their communities.

Both women immigrated to the U.S. from South Asia as young adults and pursued higher education here. Jayasinghe was born in Sri Lanka, and Lakireddy was born in India.

While Merced is home to a diverse population, only around 6,000 residents, or 2.1% of Merced County’s 285,000 population, identified as Asian Indian alone, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey five-year estimate.

Both Jayasinghe and Lakireddy first came to Merced around two decades ago and have since made the city their home and raised their children here.

Jayasinghe’s career in manufacturing brought her to Merced around 20 years ago.

She moved to the U.S. to attend University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss, where she earned a degree in biology. After college, she took a job in a manufacturing plant in the quality assurance department and has worked in manufacturing ever since, moving her way up the ranks to become a plant manager.

Lakireddy met her future husband, Dr. Vikram Lakireddy, in 2004 during a trip to Merced to visit family. The two married the following year, and in 2009 they permanently settled in Merced, where Lakireddy’s father-in-law and husband have worked as the region’s go-to cardiologists.

Before Merced, Lakireddy earned her bachelor’s degree from University of Missouri – St. Louis, while working for Citi bank in the mortgage sector. Once her children were older, Lakireddy re-entered the workforce and charted her own career at UC Merced, working her way up to become a staff advisor to the UC regents.

The COVID-19 pandemic propelled both women to take their parental involvement to the next level and run for elected office.

“I just realized the influence of school boards and just how important the role they played in our daughters’ education,” Jayasinghe told The Merced FOCUS in a telephone interview.

The Merced FOCUS sent the following questions to both board presidents to learn more about their philosophies as leaders of their respective school boards.

Why did you decide to get involved in Merced’s school systems?

Jayasinghe: “As a mother of three daughters, I have always been involved in their education and extracurricular activities. Being on the school board was yet another way to be involved.”

Lakireddy: “I became involved in Merced’s school system while searching for the right schools for my three children. I was deeply impressed by the warmth and dedication of the teachers and staff in the schools they attended. Additionally, my father was actively involved in schools in India when I was a child, so education and community engagement have always been important to me. My involvement grew over time as I participated in school site councils and other activities, which eventually led me to consider a leadership role.

“Many may not know this, but I first ran for the school board in 2014. I discovered that the representative for my area was running unopposed, so I visited the county elections office to learn more and ultimately decided to run. However, the process felt overwhelming, and I didn’t actively campaign. I expected to receive only 15-20% of the vote, but to my surprise, I earned nearly 40%. That experience showed me that with effort, I could make a real impact.

“In 2018, I chose not to run because my friend Shane Smith was a candidate, and I fully supported his campaign. However, the COVID-19 pandemic reignited my desire to serve. I was already concerned about academic performance in our district, but as I followed the flow of the millions of dollars in COVID relief funding, I was disappointed to see that much of it was not directed toward improving academic performance of our students or the physical state of many schools. That pushed me to take action, and when the opportunity arose, I decided to run for office to ensure our students receive the resources and support they deserve.”

What are your goals during your time on the board? As president of the board?

Jayasinghe: “I am honored to serve as the board president this year, and I am committed to seeing that all our students receive a good education, resources, and guidance to be the best versions of themselves after high school.

“In manufacturing, we follow the Kaizen process, ‘Kaizen’ being a Japanese term for continuous improvement. Improving our processes in the manufacturing plant ensures that we keep improving for better outcomes.

“The board has that same mindset, to always evaluate what we do and improve to ensure that our students are well prepared for life after high school.”

Lakireddy: “During my time on the board, my primary goals are to improve student achievement, strengthen community engagement, and ensure that our teachers and staff have a safe, supportive, and welcoming environment. Academic success is at the heart of our mission, and I believe that strong partnerships between schools, families, and the broader community are key to creating the best opportunities for our students. Additionally, prioritizing the wellbeing of our educators and staff is essential. They are the foundation of our schools, and when they feel valued and supported, our students thrive.

“As board president, my role expands beyond these priorities to include fostering collaboration among board members, ensuring transparency in decision-making, and setting a tone of accountability and inclusivity. My focus is not only on policy, but also on execution—ensuring that our district’s strategic goals are followed through with measurable results. My goal is to strengthen communication between the board, administration, and the community so that families and stakeholders feel heard and involved in shaping the future of our schools. Ultimately, my goal as president is to lead with a vision that unites our district in its commitment to student success and continuous improvement.”

Discuss some of the highlights and challenges for you so far in your leadership role.

Jayasinghe: “(Some) highlights: Engaging with the different schools and attending events at all our schools, approving funding to improve our facilities and programs in all the school sites.

“(As for) challenges: My career has been in manufacturing, and learning all the processes and procedures of education, the school system and board governance has been a learning curve.

“However, I am always up for a challenge and have enjoyed my time on the board, especially serving with the other trustees who care deeply about our students.”

Lakireddy: “One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced as a board member is navigating the complexities of working with different personalities. Leadership isn’t just about policies and decision-making—it’s about people, relationships, and finding common ground. No one fully prepares you for the human aspect of serving on a board, and it took time to find a rhythm.

“The past few years have been particularly challenging with frequent leadership changes, which added to the uncertainty. However, despite our differences, we remained committed to prioritizing students and staff in our decision-making. A defining moment was our unanimous 5-0 vote to hire our superintendent. This decision was the result of tough but necessary conversations, proving that when we put aside personal differences and focus on what truly matters, we can come together to make meaningful progress for our schools.

“As for a highlight, sometimes, the smallest changes make the biggest impact. During a visit to Stowell Elementary, I spoke with staff who shared concerns about a chain-link fence at the back of the school. They wanted to cover the fence, but despite previous requests, the issue hadn’t gained traction. Seeing how much it mattered to the school community, I personally put in a request to the superintendent via email and followed up to ensure it was addressed.

“It took longer than it should have for such a simple fix, and that’s not OK. But it reinforced an important lesson: sometimes leadership means persistently advocating for the things that others have overlooked. A few months ago, the fence was finally covered, making the school environment safer and more secure for students and staff. This experience reminded me that change, even at the smallest level, requires persistence, follow through, and a commitment to listening to those on the ground. Paying attention to everyday concerns are just as important as big initiatives when it comes to making a real difference.”

Describe your own primary/high school experience in your home country. What would you like to see done differently or the same for Merced students today?

Jayasinghe: “I was born in Sri Lanka and came to the U.S. to attend university.

“Education was always emphasized in our household, and my parents instilled a love of learning from a very young age. I loved to read and remember sitting and reading the newspaper with my dad, sharing sections of it between us. I still enjoy reading the newspaper from front to back – ads, articles and even obituaries – and love turning the pages of a book (I own an e-reader but prefer an actual book any day!). There was an expectation that we do well in school. My grandfather would ask to see our report card and once asked me what happened to the other two points when he saw a grade of 98/100 for English!

“My wish for every student is that what they learn in the classroom, on the sports field, or during their extracurricular activities resonates with them and that they find an interest that they can build on. We aim to give our students as many tools as possible to be successful after high school, whether they decide to go to college, vocational school or the workforce, so that they could all live happy and successful lives!”

Lakireddy: “I had the privilege of attending excellent schools in Hyderabad, and I am deeply grateful to my parents for prioritizing my education. My school experience was a blend of rigorous academics and diverse extracurricular opportunities. I played the clarinet in the school band, was exposed to instruments like the sitar, and participated in sports such as volleyball and basketball. Academically, I found physics particularly challenging, but I was great at learning new languages, which became one of my strengths.

“Attending a secular school also gave me the unique opportunity to learn about different religions. This exposure helped me develop an appreciation for diverse perspectives and an understanding that, even in our differences, there is much to learn and value from one another.

“One key difference I noticed after moving to the U.S. was the limited access to second-language instruction at a young age. In India, I studied Hindi, Sanskrit, and French in addition to English, and I developed native fluency in three languages—English (my primary language in school), Hindi (my second language in school), and Telugu (my mother tongue). I strongly believe all students should have the opportunity to become multilingual, as language learning fosters cultural understanding and global awareness.

“However, one major gap in my schooling experience was the lack of special education services. There was little awareness or support for students with learning disabilities. This is an area where I see U.S. schools making meaningful progress, and I hope we continue to expand these services to ensure every child receives the support they need to reach their full potential.”

What is your message to underrepresented students?

Jayasinghe: “My message to all our students is that education is transformational. Make use of every opportunity that comes your way, and find your niche. There are so many different jobs and careers out there, some that are yet to be created, so be open to all possibilities. And no matter what you do in life, never stop learning.”

Lakireddy: “While I had a strong education and many positive experiences, I also faced challenges, including bullying. It took a toll on my self-esteem, but I never confided in an adult because I didn’t realize there was support available. Looking back, I wish I had known that there were people willing to listen and help.

“To any student who feels unseen or unheard — I want you to know that you are not alone. There are people in our schools who care deeply about you, whether it’s a teacher, a staff member, or an administrator. Don’t hesitate to reach out. No dream is too out of reach, no question is too small, and your voice matters. Be proud of who you are, where you come from, and the unique perspective you bring. You belong here, and you have so much to offer.”