Wall Street Journal report ranks UC Merced best in nation for social mobility

MERCED, Calif. – When it comes to helping students overcome challenges and graduate with a college degree, there’s no place in the country quite like UC Merced.

While that may seem like a tall statement at its surface, the campus now has a No. 1 ranking from the Wall Street Journal to back it up.

The newspaper’s America’s Best Colleges report was released Thursday, ranking the campus No.1 in the category of social mobility.

UC officials described social mobility as how well colleges and universities attract, retain, and help students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds complete their degrees and graduate into promising careers, according to a news release.

Plus, the campus is now ranked No. 18 among best campuses overall in the nation – leaping ahead from No. 59.

The Wall Street Journal ranked colleges in the country by student outcomes, learning environment and diversity of the student population. UC officials said social mobility rankings in particular also measure the socioeconomic status of the student population, graduation rates, and affordability of the institution during and after attending.

UC Merced’s demographics reflect its positive outcome. According to university data, 86% of the university’s admits last fall were Hispanic, Native American, Black or Pacific Islander. Of that percentage, 12% enrolled last fall.

UC officials also said almost 60% of their students are eligible for the Pell grant, which is for low-income undergraduate students. Meanwhile, 65% of undergraduate students are also the first in their families to attend college.

“UC Merced is redefining post-secondary opportunity and excellence,” Chancellor Juan Sanchez Muñoz said in the university news release.

“For far too long, lower income students, including those from our region, were told that a UC education was unattainable. But thanks to the tireless work of our faculty and staff, as well as our partners and supporters, that is no longer the case.”



A second Valley university also placed high

Meanwhile just south of UC Merced, Fresno State, placed fourth best in the nation for social mobility – jumping two places from last year.

Fresno State officials said in a news release the institution also ranked 51st overall among top universities, with higher rankings in best student experience and best value.

“At Fresno State, our students receive a world-class comprehensive education with the opportunity to engage in service-learning, high-impact practices and research,” said Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval in the release. “These skills and experiences result in a Fresno State degree that empowers and uplifts our talented students from the Valley and beyond to become emerging leaders at home and around the world.”

UC Merced also placed fifth best public institution, from 15th place in that category the previous year.

Muñoz said UC Merced is not hyper-focused on the ranking outcomes, according to the release. Still, he said the “recent acknowledgment will be yet another opportunity for people to learn about the exceptional culture of student success that has taken root at UC Merced.”