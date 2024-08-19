With school back in session, Fresno Unified's interim leader says focus remains on students

FRESNO, Calif. — Monday marked the first day of school for many students in Fresno and Clovis after thousands of others across the San Joaquin Valley returned to class last week.

Misty Her is the interim superintendent of the Fresno Unified School District — the state's third-largest district — and recently marked her 100th day in office. Meanwhile, the district still plans to search for a permanent leader.

As the new school year kicks off, Her joined KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian to discuss how her interim tenure has been going so far and what sort of challenges the district faces.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.