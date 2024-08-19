© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's $10,000 Drawing is back! Purchase tickets by phone at 559-275-8989.

With school back in session, Fresno Unified's interim leader says focus remains on students

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 19, 2024 at 1:01 PM PDT
Misty Her has served as deputy supervisor since 2021, and is the first Hmong woman to lead the school district.
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
Misty Her has served as deputy supervisor since 2021, and is the first Hmong woman to lead the school district.

FRESNO, Calif. — Monday marked the first day of school for many students in Fresno and Clovis after thousands of others across the San Joaquin Valley returned to class last week.

Misty Her is the interim superintendent of the Fresno Unified School District — the state's third-largest district — and recently marked her 100th day in office. Meanwhile, the district still plans to search for a permanent leader.

As the new school year kicks off, Her joined KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian to discuss how her interim tenure has been going so far and what sort of challenges the district faces.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.

Tags
Education Top StoriesFresno Unified School District
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden