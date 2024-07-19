After opening two decades ago, UC Merced is finally annexed into city limits

“UC Merced, you’re in the city!”

That declaration was made by the chair of the Local Agency Formation Commission of Merced County on Thursday after a unanimous vote to annex UC Merced into the city of Merced.

The annexation of the campus will be followed by the annexation of land known as the Virginia Smith Trust. That land will be developed into a university community that will connect the campus to its namesake city.

Leaders with the university, city and Merced County Office of Education attended the LAFCo meeting and in their comments noted it was a long-awaited milestone.

“This has been about a 40 year lift, starting in the mid ‘80s when the idea was first floated, and we’ve made a lot of progress,” said Stephen Peck, who represents the Virginia Smith Trust.

Thursday’s vote approved the annexation of 1,140 acres into city limits. The annexation will be official after a 30-day administrative review process. The city will then begin providing services, such as fire response, to the campus. Additionally, plans are under way to enhance infrastructure, streamline public services, and promote sustainable development within the newly annexed area.

The annexation was made possible by the state legislature’s approval in 2020 of AB 3312, sponsored by then-state Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced), which permits the annexation through a two-mile strip of Bellevue Road from G Street to Lake Road.

Annexation paves pay for housing, scholarships

The annexation of the campus and planned community are generally viewed positively by Merced’s leaders. UC Merced leaders are hopeful it will create more of a “university town” feel for students. Peck said the addition of thousands of affordable housing units will significantly help the city meet its affordable housing goals, as well.

“This annexation is pivotal in Merced’s journey toward sustained economic growth and development,” Mayor Matthew Serratto said in a statement. “By bringing UC Merced within city limits, we are expanding our geographical boundaries and strengthening our community’s educational and infrastructural framework. This decision reflects our dedication to promoting efficient urban planning and delivering top-notch services to all residents.”

Perhaps most importantly, money generated from the Virginia Smith Trust land will be given to Merced County high school students through scholarships.

The trust was established in 1971 upon the death of the longtime Mercedian. In her will, Smith wrote that the 7,000 acres of land must be used for educational purposes. In the late 1990s, about 2,000 acres of the trust’s land was donated for the purpose of building UC Merced, which opened in 2005. The planned development will include commercial shops, housing, schools, trails and parks, and a future business park.

“Being annexed to the city is an integral piece of the long-term strategic plans for both the university and the city of Merced,” UC Merced chancellor Juan Sánchez Muñoz said in a statement. “This strengthens our partnership with the city and will enhance opportunities for students, faculty and the entire community as we build a brighter future for Merced together.”

After Merced County recently closed two fire stations, Supervisor Scott Silveira, who also serves on LAFCo, worried the city may not receive enough money from the UC for fire service.

“In my humble opinion, the UC has never really paid their fair share for their fire service,” Silveira said. “And I know that if this goes through, that the city is going to inherit that problem as well.”

Merced’s city manager, Scott McBride, said some details still need to be worked out with regards to fire service.

Peck said he expects the Virginia Smith Trust land to go before LAFCo for annexation in September.