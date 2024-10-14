Have a costume for Halloween yet? A new tool shows you what others are thinking about

FRESNO, Calif. — We’re several weeks away from Halloween, and you might already be thinking about your costume.

A new tool shared by Google is already predicting some of the popular ones you might see this year.

The website “Frightgeist” compiled popular go-to costumes from all over the country.

In the San Joaquin Valley, data shows people love to dress up as the wizard Harry Potter or the fairy Tinker Bell.

But not all Valley costumes are good-natured. Some plan to mimic Chucky, the evil doll, or the supervillain the Mad Hatter.

If you don’t yet know what to dress up as this Halloween, across the country, Frightgeist’s data shows people tend to go with costumes that are in line with current trends.

So, don’t be afraid if you see the infamous Olympic Australian break-dancer Raygun prancing around your street.

But no matter the dress-up this Halloween, you and those who show up at your doorstep are either in for a trick or a treat.