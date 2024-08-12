© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
'An amazing moment.' Central Valley native on winning silver at the Paris Olympics

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:41 PM PDT
U.S. Army Sgt. and Olympian Sagen Maddalena (left), stands on the Olympic podium after earning a silver medal in the Women's 50m 3 Position Rifle Finals at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, in Chateauroux, France, on Aug. 2, 2024.
U.S. Army Sgt. and Olympian Sagen Maddalena (left) stands on the Olympic podium after earning a silver medal in the Women's 50m 3 Position Rifle Finals at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, in Chateauroux, France, on Aug. 2, 2024.
Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria / U.S. Army Photo
Sagen Maddalena holds up a U.S. flag after earning a silver medal in the Women's 50m Three Position Rifle Finals at 2024 Paris Olympics
Sagen Maddalena holds up a U.S. flag after earning a silver medal in the Women's 50-meter Rifle Three Positions finals at 2024 Paris Olympics
Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria / U.S. Army Photo
Sagen Maddalena (fourth from the right) takes a shot during the Women's 50-meter Rifle Three Positions finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sagen Maddalena (fourth from the right) takes a shot during the Women's 50-meter Rifle Three Positions finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria / U.S. Army Photo
Sagen Maddalena takes a shot during the Women's 50-meter Rifle Three Positions finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sagen Maddalena takes a shot during the Women's 50-meter Rifle Three Positions finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria / U.S. Army Photo
Sagen Maddalena takes a shot during the Women's 50-meter Rifle Three Positions finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sagen Maddalena takes a shot during the Women's 50-meter Rifle Three Positions finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sgt. 1st Class Kulani Lakanaria / U.S. Army Photo

FRESNO, Calif. — The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are over, and the U.S. finished on top of the medal leaderboard with 126.

One of those was a stunning gold medal won by a former athlete at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Quincy Hall ran the 400-meter men's race in 43 seconds, his personal best.

Other local accomplishments were also noted.

One of the 44 silver medals earned by the U.S. came from Sagen Maddalena, who competed in the women's 50-meter Rifle Three Positions competition. Maddalena grew up in the foothill community of Groveland, 60 miles north of Merced. She's also a sergeant in the U.S. Army and an instructor/shooter assigned to the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit.

During the competition, Maddalena was in a dead heat with Chiara Leone of Switzerland until the last shot. Maddalena spoke to KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian and said that during that last shot, she didn't have too much on her mind.

"It was really just being in the moment, staying present with my process," said Maddalena. "There was no "what if" or "used to be" going on through my head. It was really just staying in the moment and staying action-focused."

