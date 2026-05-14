Youth Orchestras of Fresno Presents: Pictures and Pines
Youth Orchestras of Fresno Presents: Pictures and Pines
The Youth Orchestras of Fresno will wrap up the season with a concert featuring Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition and Respighi’s Pines of Rome. Young musicians will bring these masterworks to life in a concert that blends visual imagination, rich orchestral color, and a touch of sweet delight.
Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall
$10 - $25
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Youth Orchestras of Fresno
Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall
2770 E. International Ave.Fresno, California 93730