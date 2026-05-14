© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Youth Orchestras of Fresno Presents: Pictures and Pines

Youth Orchestras of Fresno Presents: Pictures and Pines

The Youth Orchestras of Fresno will wrap up the season with a concert featuring Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition and Respighi’s Pines of Rome. Young musicians will bring these masterworks to life in a concert that blends visual imagination, rich orchestral color, and a touch of sweet delight.

Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall
$10 - $25
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Youth Orchestras of Fresno
https://www.youthorchestrasfresno.org/
Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall
2770 E. International Ave.
Fresno, California 93730