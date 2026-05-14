Sierra Chorale Presents: A Spring Concert
Sierra Chorale Presents: A Spring Concert
This performance is a collection of sacred and secular choral music celebrating the Spring season and the renewal of all things. Founded in 2025, the Sierra Chorale is directed by Dr. Roy L. Klassen and accompanied by pianist and composer Kevin Memley (with special guest appearance by Cactus Sam Harris on organ), this program will feature works by composers such as Benjamin Britten, Gabriel Fauré, Z. Randall Stroope, and Kevin Memley, himself.
University Presbyterian Church
Donations accepted. For details:
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra Chorale
University Presbyterian Church
1776 E. Roberts AvenueFresno, California 93710