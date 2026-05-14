Sierra Chorale Presents: A Spring Concert

This performance is a collection of sacred and secular choral music celebrating the Spring season and the renewal of all things. Founded in 2025, the Sierra Chorale is directed by Dr. Roy L. Klassen and accompanied by pianist and composer Kevin Memley (with special guest appearance by Cactus Sam Harris on organ), this program will feature works by composers such as Benjamin Britten, Gabriel Fauré, Z. Randall Stroope, and Kevin Memley, himself.