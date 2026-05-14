© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sierra Chorale Presents: A Spring Concert

Sierra Chorale Presents: A Spring Concert

This performance is a collection of sacred and secular choral music celebrating the Spring season and the renewal of all things. Founded in 2025, the Sierra Chorale is directed by Dr. Roy L. Klassen and accompanied by pianist and composer Kevin Memley (with special guest appearance by Cactus Sam Harris on organ), this program will feature works by composers such as Benjamin Britten, Gabriel Fauré, Z. Randall Stroope, and Kevin Memley, himself.

University Presbyterian Church
Donations accepted. For details:
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sierra Chorale
https://www.sierrachorale.org/
University Presbyterian Church
1776 E. Roberts Avenue
Fresno, California 93710
https://www.upcfresno.org/