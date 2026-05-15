© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central California Screenwriters' Group

Central California Screenwriters' Group

Join the Central California Screenwriters' Group, a creative community for writers looking to sharpen their craft, share work, and connect with fellow screenwriters right here in the Central Valley. This monthly group, hosted at CMAC, is open to screenwriters at any level of experience. Led by Candace Egan from the Central California Film and TV Institute at Fresno State, each session will offer professional instruction, writing exercises, and peer feedback in a supportive environment.

CMAC
To register:
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Get Tickets
CMAC
1555 Van Ness Ave
Fresno, California 93721
http://cmac.tv