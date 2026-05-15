Join the Central California Screenwriters' Group, a creative community for writers looking to sharpen their craft, share work, and connect with fellow screenwriters right here in the Central Valley. This monthly group, hosted at CMAC, is open to screenwriters at any level of experience. Led by Candace Egan from the Central California Film and TV Institute at Fresno State, each session will offer professional instruction, writing exercises, and peer feedback in a supportive environment.