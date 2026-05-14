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Backroads of the Americas : A Spanish Guitar Journey

Backroads of the Americas : A Spanish Guitar Journey

Latin Grammy-winning guitarist Twanguero brings his acclaimed solo concert Backroads of the Americas to St. Paul's Episcopal Church for an intimate evening of Spanish guitar, Latin American rhythms, and cinematic instrumental music.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
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Artist Group Info

Twanguero
https://twanguero.com/
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
2216 17th St.
Bakersfield, California 93309
http://www.stpaulsepiscopalbakersfield.org/