Backroads of the Americas : A Spanish Guitar Journey
Backroads of the Americas : A Spanish Guitar Journey
Latin Grammy-winning guitarist Twanguero brings his acclaimed solo concert Backroads of the Americas to St. Paul's Episcopal Church for an intimate evening of Spanish guitar, Latin American rhythms, and cinematic instrumental music.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Artist Group Info
Twanguero
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
2216 17th St.Bakersfield, California 93309