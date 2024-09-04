A California workforce program promising high-paying jobs may not be working as intended

FRESNO, Calif. — California spends hundreds of millions of dollars a year to help people get high-quality jobs. However, a new investigation from CalMatters found that many people are winding up in low-paying positions with high turnover.

CalMatters reporter Adam Echelman has been reporting on this topic. He says Governor Gavin Newsom has made career training a goal of his and that Newsom wants to train more people for what he calls good-paying, long-lasting, and fulfilling careers.

Echelman's recent reporting focused on a California-administered program that provides tuition money to students. He joined me for a conversation and described how it all works.

Listen to this interview in the player on this page.