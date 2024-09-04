© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
A California workforce program promising high-paying jobs may not be working as intended

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 4, 2024
The lights of the state Capitol glow into the night in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. An unusually high number of California lawmakers will be gone after the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, election. A quarter of the 40-member Senate is being replaced and 22 members of the 80 member Assembly will be leaving, but the Democrats' overwhelming majorities in both chambers are expected to be safe.
Rich Pedroncelli
/
AP
The lights of the state Capitol glow into the night in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

FRESNO, Calif. — California spends hundreds of millions of dollars a year to help people get high-quality jobs. However, a new investigation from CalMatters found that many people are winding up in low-paying positions with high turnover.

CalMatters reporter Adam Echelman has been reporting on this topic. He says Governor Gavin Newsom has made career training a goal of his and that Newsom wants to train more people for what he calls good-paying, long-lasting, and fulfilling careers.

Echelman's recent reporting focused on a California-administered program that provides tuition money to students. He joined me for a conversation and described how it all works.

Listen to this interview in the player on this page.

Business & Economy
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
