'Wait Wait' for August 24, 2024: With Not My Job guest Diane Lane

Published August 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM PDT
US actress Diane Lane attends the For Your Consideration (FYC) event for FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on May 29, 2024. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
US actress Diane Lane attends the For Your Consideration (FYC) event for FX's "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on May 29, 2024. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Diane Lane and panelists Adam Felber, Adam Burke, and Dulcé Sloan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Political Party Parties; Stranded By Starliner; Good News For Supernerds

Panel Questions

A New Issue for Divorce Lawyers

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about something crazy happening at Roman’s Pizzeria in Florida, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Emmy-nominee Diane Lane on Swans

Actor Diane Lane, star of Feud: Capote vs The Swans plays our game called, “Swan Vs Swan.” Three questions about swans, the birds.

Panel Questions

Uh, Canada?; The True Cost of True Love

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Eau du Rold Gold; One Last Chance for Glam; Tough Times for Ohio

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what the janitors will find when they start cleaning up after the Democrats at the DNC.

