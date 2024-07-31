Examining a decision by Fresno officials to move the popular 'Arthop' event indoors

FRESNO, Calif. — Thousands of people gather in Downtown Fresno for ArtHop every first Thursday of the month. The event has been around since the 1990s and was originally a collaboration between local art galleries. Since then, it's grown and, in recent years, has taken on a more street fair component, where dozens of outside vendors also participate.

But for the next ArtHop on Aug. 1, things will be different.

On July 19, Fresno City Council member Miguel Arias announced that the next ArtHop would be held only indoors, and all outdoor vendors would be barred from participating. Arias said the decision was made out of concerns for people's safety in hot temperatures, but many vendors have objected to this decision, especially those who depend on the event for income.

Fresnoland reporter Julianna Morano has been following the recent ArtHop news and spoke with KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian.

