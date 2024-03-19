Author Interview: Lisa Hamilton's latest tells the story of a Hmong rice farmer in Fresno

Lisa Hamilton Lisa Hamilton

The San Joaquin Valley is known for its abundant farmland and strong agricultural economy. But amongst the massive almond and pistachio orchards, a group of Hmong women practice rice farming in a community garden.

The rice they harvest is not commercially consumed, but it holds important cultural significance to the Hmong community.

Using one woman’s story of coming to America, writer Lisa Hamilton unveils this rice farming practice in her book “The Hungry Season: A Journey of War, Love, and Survival.”

In the book, readers witness the life of Ia Moua, a local woman who made impossible decisions for herself and her family as they came to America.

Hamilton spent years harvesting rice alongside Moua, who only speaks Hmong, and hours parsing through translations. The book is a study in resilience and a testament to the power of one woman's strength to move forward.

KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian spoke to Hamilton about her reporting process and why she felt Ia’s story was important to tell.

Local book events

Lisa Hamilton will be in Fresno and Merced this week to discuss "The Hungry Season: A Journey of War, Love, and Survival."

Thursday, March 21, 5:30 - 7 p.m.

In conversation with Dr. Song Lee

Fresno State University

Fresno, CA

Saturday, March 23, 3 p.m.

In conversation with Seng Alex Vang

Merced County Library

Merced, CA

The events are open to the public and will be live-interpreted in Hmong.