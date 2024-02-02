What are Taylor and Elon doing *now*, and why is Elmo here? Find out in the quiz

This week, Taylor Swift appeared on the NPR homepage no less than five times! Sadly, this did not summon her — for that, you also need a mirror and a dark room. Or a Super Bowl.

Speaking of summoning, Congress manifested tech CEOs. Elon Musk, no longer CEO of X, was spared this indignity, giving him more time to imperil free will.

Plus: premium livestock content and French barricades! Have you been paying attention?

