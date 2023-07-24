Set phasers to fun. A Star Trek musical episode is coming to Paramount Plus

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The "Star Trek" franchise has explored countless new world since debuting in 1966, but the oddest one yet might be coming up next month. The Paramount+ show "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will stream a musical episode titled "Subspace Rhapsody." Set your phasers to fun.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Vocalizing).

FADEL: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

