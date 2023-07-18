Jay-Z exhibit 'The Book of Hov' opens at the Brooklyn Public Library

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The blueprint for today's hip-hop just got his own exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. "The Book Of Hov" exhibit honors Jay-Z with three installations, iconic outfits and original recording masters, along with other memorabilia. Thirteen limited edition library cards are also making their debut, all donning a Jay-Z album cover. The exhibit is fully paid for by Jay-Z's Roc Nation because money ain't a thang (ph). "The Book Of Hov" is open now, so change clothes and go. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.