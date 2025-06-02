© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Run for Their Lives global coordinator speaks about attack in Boulder, Colorado

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2025 at 8:45 AM PDT

Sunday’s attack in Boulder, Colorado, is officially being investigated as an act of terrorism. Several people had gathered peacefully to remind people of the Israeli hostages still in Gaza when they were attacked by a man who threw incendiary devices at them. According to authorities, he shouted “Free Palestine” during the attack.

The group behind the weekly gathering is known as Run for their Lives, and we hear from the global coordinator of the movement, Shira Weiss.

Here & Now Newsroom