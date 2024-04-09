2024 Wine Tasting Menu

· Grazing Platter with assorted Artisan Meats, Cheeses, Fresh Fruits, Marinated and Fresh Vegetables, Snacks, Breads and Crackers

· Grilled Chicken and Peach Skewers, marinated in Olive Oil, Garlic, Lemon and Fresh Rosemary

· Tortellini Skewers with Mozzarella, Cherry Tomato, Basil and Salami

· Stuffed Mushrooms with Sausage, Spinach and Parmesan Cheese

· Caramelized Mushrooms and Onions on Brie Crotini

· Petite Sandwiches with choices of Turkey, Ham, Grilled Chicken, Roast Beef, Vegetarian, or Chicken Salad

· Hamburger Sliders topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Caramelized Onions

· Pulled Pork or Chicken Sliders served with Barbecue Sauce and Topped with Tangy Pineapple Coleslaw Grilled Italian Sausage served with Sautéed Onions and Tri-Colored Bell Peppers

· Cocktail Meatballs served with Marinara, Fresh Basil and Cilantro or Teriyaki, Sriracha, or Barbecue Sauce