Kings County elections office received a false bomb threat following election

The Kings County Elections Department is on high alert, after officials revealed Tuesday they recently received a bomb threat.

The threat was made last Friday, just days after the presidential election.

Details are sparse, and it’s not clear exactly how it was made, but it came after business hours.

Kings County officials said the FBI and secretary of state found the threat wasn’t credible — but this hasn't been the only office to be targeted.

Last week, officials also investigated threats in Riverside and Orange counties.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber issued a statement acknowledging those offices across the state were targeted. She also said the threats have not interrupted ballot counting.

In California, every county runs its own election process, and ultimately reports to the state.

Officials said county workers are staying vigilant, and cooperating with police in the meantime.