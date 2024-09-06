Merced County confirms its first fatal case of West Nile Virus this year

Merced County health officials on Thursday revealed the first fatal case of West Nile Virus this year took place in the city of Merced.

The patient was described as an elderly individual, and details about that person’s identity are being kept confidential.

“We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of this individual who tragically passed away upon contracting West Nile Virus,” Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Merced County health officer, said in a news release.

“This unfortunate passing reinforces the importance of reducing our exposure to mosquitos.”

According to California Department of Public Health, there have been 27 human cases of the virus in the state this year, three of which have been fatal. Those numbers only include the year up to Aug. 30.

County health officials say seniors are often considered to be at higher risk upon infection.

The virus is spread to humans and other animals who are bitten by an infected mosquito. Mosquitos become infected when they feed on birds who have the virus.

Mild symptoms can include fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, and vomiting, the release said.

There is no specific treatment for the virus.

People with mild symptoms, fever and aches will usually see those issues disappear on their own. In more severe cases, patients may need to go to the hospital where they can receive supportive treatment including intravenous fluids, help with breathing, and nursing care, the release said.

“The best way to protect yourself and your family against West Nile Virus is to prevent mosquito bites, by avoiding spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active (dawn and dusk), wearing DEET-based insect repellent when outdoors, and emptying standing pools of water as they can serve as a breeding site for mosquitoes,” Sandoval said.

To report mosquito breeding areas, Merced County community members should contact Merced County Mosquito Abatement District at (209) 722-1527 or visit www.mcmosquito.org.

For inquiries regarding WNV and human infections, community members can call the Merced County Department of Public Health at (209) 381-1023.