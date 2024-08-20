© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's $10,000 Drawing is back! Purchase tickets by phone at 559-275-8989.

California Public Radio Day returns for fifth year on August 22

KVPR
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:10 AM PDT
Iconic California landmarks including palm trees, redwoods, a city skyline, and oil derrick.

The fifth annual California Public Radio Day is Thursday, August 22!

Public radio stations up and down the state are banding together to encourage your support of local news, music, and programming that you rely on all year long. Follow the campaign on social media with the hashtag #CaliforniaPublicRadioDay.

This special day of unity in California is all about celebrating local radio that impacts your life. Help KVPR get off to a great start by making a donation in honor of California Public Radio Day.

Support KVPR on California Public Radio Day!