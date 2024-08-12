If You Can Keep It: Christian nationalism and the 2024 election

The Christian nationalism movement in U.S. politics has grown steadily in influence in the paste few years, especially among supporters of the GOP.

Some 67 percent of Republicans say the Bible should influence U.S. laws to some extent, compared to 32 percent of Democrats. That’s according to a report this year from the Pew Research Center.

In June, Louisiana became the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be posted in classrooms. And earlier this year, Alabama’s Supreme Court cited the Bible in a ruling that frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization are considered children.

What does this mean for U.S. politics? And what might it mean for the election come November.

