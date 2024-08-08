The News Roundup - International

Israel is bracing for expected retaliation from Iran and its proxies following the assassinations of a senior Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah leader, Fuad Shukur, in Lebanon late last month.

This week, an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held in the Saudi port city of Jeddah. More than 50 members of Muslim-majority nations met to discuss the killings.

The global economy has been unstable this week. But nowhere more so than Japan, where the stock market plummeted by 12 percent on Monday. It was the worst single day since 1987.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

