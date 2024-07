NPR is offering Special Coverage of the Republican National Convention this July. Listen for live speeches from the convention stage plus analysis from NPR reporters each evening.

Monday, July 15: 6 - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 16: 7 - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17: 6 - 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 18: 6 - 8 p.m.

Listen live on 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield, on your smart speaker or audio player on this page.