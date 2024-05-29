© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
What we learned from closing arguments in Trump's New York trial

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published May 29, 2024 at 8:07 AM PDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court. (Photo by Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump is in New York state court today as his “hush money” case goes to the jury. 

Prosecutors are hoping to convict the former President on charges of falsifying business records to cover-up a hush money payment made toadult film star Story Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The jury heard six hours of closing arguments Tuesday from both the prosecution and defense. 

The 12-person jury is set to begin deliberations today. A unanimous decision is needed to convict or acquit the former president. 

Arfie Ghedi