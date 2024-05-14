How this year's FAFSA process is affecting the families of college-bound students

For people who want to go to college, there are a few moving parts to take care of before going on that journey.

Are you going to work while you take classes? Will you live on campus? If not, where do you live and how long is your commute? Do you need to take night classes because you have a job?

The answer to many of those questions depends on one thing: money.

How much money you need can often depend on the FAFSA. That’s the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Usually, that aid process starts in October – but pushed deadlines and technical problems have delayed it by months. Many colleges have had to delay their acceptance deadline because of it.

What’s going on with the FAFSA? And how is it affecting students and families across the country?

