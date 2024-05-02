The News Roundup - International

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Hamas this week to negotiate a deal for a ceasefire in its conflict with Israel. However, Hamas leaders don’t want to accept the deals that have been offered as none guarantee an end to Israel’s bombardment of Palestinian-occupied areas.

Colombia became this week the largest nation to break diplomatic ties with Israel over its actions in Gaza. Colombian President Gustavo Petro described said actions at a rally this week as “genocidal.”

In Australia, President Anthony Albanese is taking a stand against domestic violence, describing the crime as a “national crisis.”

