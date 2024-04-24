© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Black AF History' retells the story of America from the Black perspective

Published April 24, 2024 at 5:40 AM PDT

Find a book excerpt here

In “Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America,” author and political commentator Michael Harriot re-tells the story of America from the perspective and experiences of Black people, casting well-known historical narratives in an entirely new light.

Harriot spoke about the book with host Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.