'Other People's Words' explores how others' voices make up our own

Host Robin Young speaks with author and Vox Media senior editor Lissa Soep about her new book, “Other People’s Words: Friendship, Loss, and the Conversations that Never End.”

In the book, Soep remembers two close friends who died and reflects on how their voices continue to speak to and through their loved ones and her.

Book excerpt: ‘Other People’s Words’

By Lissa Soep

Excerpted from “Other People’s Words” © 2024 by Lissa Soep. Published with permission of Spiegel & Grau.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.