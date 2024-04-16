Alabama's new congressional district is having a runoff. Here's why it matters

Democratic and Republican voters will cast their ballots Tuesday in a runoff election to choose their nominees for Alabama’s open congressional seat.

The Supreme Court last year upheld a lower court’s ruling ordering the state to redraw its congressional map, saying the old map diluted the voting power of Black residents.

Kyle Gassiot of Troy Public Radio reports from Montgomery.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.