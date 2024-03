Science Magazine holds an annual contest called Dance Your Ph.D. where grad students are invited to present their research through dance.

This year’s winner is Weliton Menário Costa. His dance showcases his work on kangaroo behavior, but it also celebrates his identity — and what he’s had to overcome to embrace it.

NPR’s Ari Daniel reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.