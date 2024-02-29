© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
'Attack From Within': Disinformation and its impact on democracy

Published February 29, 2024 at 4:40 AM PST

Disinformation has been infecting our society at a level never seen before in our history.

Barbara McQuade, University of Michigan law professor and former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, has a new book out called “Attack From Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America.” She talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.