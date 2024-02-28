Michigan, manslaughter, and responsible gun ownership

Firearms are dangerous. Few know that better than the people who own them.

So how does a person who keeps a gun in their house or on their person think about their responsibility to keep those around them safe?

Especially now that, legally speaking, that responsibility could extend further than it ever has before.

We convene a panel to discuss how to keep firearms locked safely away from those who would misuse them, how the decision in the case of the mother of a Michigan school shooter has changed their perception of responsibility, and more.

For more of 1A’s coverage of gun safety, check out these stories:

How Gun Violence Affects American Children

When A Kid Takes A Gun, Who’s Responsible?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5