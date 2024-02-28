© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan, manslaughter, and responsible gun ownership

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton, Amanda Williams
Published February 28, 2024 at 11:09 AM PST
Matt Dolce looks at a target at a class taught by King 33 Training at a shooting range in Wallingford, Connecticut.
Matt Dolce looks at a target at a class taught by King 33 Training at a shooting range in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Firearms are dangerous. Few know that better than the people who own them.

So how does a person who keeps a gun in their house or on their person think about their responsibility to keep those around them safe?

Especially now that, legally speaking, that responsibility could extend further than it ever has before.

We convene a panel to discuss how to keep firearms locked safely away from those who would misuse them, how the decision in the case of the mother of a Michigan school shooter has changed their perception of responsibility, and more.

For more of 1A’s coverage of gun safety, check out these stories:

How Gun Violence Affects American Children

When A Kid Takes A Gun, Who’s Responsible?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Lauren Hamilton, Amanda Williams