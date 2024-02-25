Repairing America's foreign policy

How has foreign policy changed since the presidency of Donald Trump?

For decades, theU.S. aimed tocreate a more interconnected and globalized international landscape that wouldliftall boats,creating a moredemocratic world and a safer United States.

But all of that changed in 2016. Donald Trump’s presidency shook the very foundations of what the U.S. traditionally tried to achieve abroad. His administration pushed a populist agenda, strained alliances, and praised dictators.

How is the Biden administration taking on the challenge of repairing international relations?

We discuss that and the role that foreign policy will play in the upcoming presidential elections with Alexander Ward, a national security reporter for POLITICO and author of the new book “The Internationalists: The Fight to Restore American Foreign Policy After Trump.”

