The U.S. vetoes another Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution

This week, emotions are running high at the United Nations Security Council.

“The veto of this draft resolution is not only regrettable… it is absolutely reckless and dangerous against shielding Israel even as it commits the most shocking crimes,” said Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations.

Those comments cameafterthe United States vetoed an Arab-backed and widely supportedU.N. resolution.Itdemandedan immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamaswar.

It’sbeen more than 130 days since Oct. 7 and the Hamasattack on Israel. Israeli officials say around 1,200 people were killed and around 250 taken hostage. More than 29,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, more than half of them women and children.

We talk about what happened with the ceasefire resolution and where that leaves negotiations now.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5