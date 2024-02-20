More airports are using facial recognition technology

The Transportation Security Administration is planning to widen its use of facial recognition technology, hoping to speed up the boarding process.

More than 30 airports across the country are already using such technology. The TSA plans to roll it out to 400 more soon. However, the technology is raising safety and privacy concerns among experts and some politicians.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan experienced the technology this weekend when facial recognition software was used for his flight to Mexico. He joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss his experience, how this works and how it might expand.

