Americans don't socialize face-to-face as much as they used to

The amount of time Americans spend socializing in person has fallen significantly over the past few decades. Between 2003 and 2022, the amount of time American men spend face-to-face socializing has fallen 30%. For teenagers, it’s fallen 45%.

Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to look at what’s happening and what it means for life and wellbeing.

