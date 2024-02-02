© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Biden in Michigan: Ahead of party primary, president vies for support, turnout

Published February 2, 2024 at 5:06 AM PST
President Joe Biden addresses UAW members during a campaign stop in Michigan. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd speak with politics reporters Maya King and Rick Pluta about what the political lay of the land looks like right now for President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in South Carolina and Michigan ahead of party primaries there.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.