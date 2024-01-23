© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Inheritance' documentary explores generations of poverty, trauma and addiction

Published January 23, 2024 at 5:20 AM PST
Curtis is the young boy at the center of "Inheritance." (Courtesy)
Curtis is the young boy at the center of "Inheritance." (Courtesy)

A new documentary looks at one family in Appalachian Ohio suffering from generations of poverty, trauma and addiction. They are not alone. One in eight children in the U.S. reportedly live in homes where one parent has a substance abuse problem. The documentary is unflinching in depicting the lives that so many Americans face but are so rarely seen. “Inheritance” is screening at the Slamdance Film Festival.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with filmmaker Matt Moyer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.