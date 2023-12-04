What OpenAI's board drama tells us about the future of artificial intelligence

It’s been one year since the launch of ChatGPT, the generative AI tool that quickly became one of the fastest-growing consumer products ever launched.

Today, ChatGPT boasts 100 million weekly users and it’s inspired a host of similar artificial intelligence services.

OpenAI is the company behind ChatGPT. It’s not a tech company in the way we know Google, Meta, and Amazon are. It’s that distinction that was at the heart of the company’s most recent organizational chaos.

As artificial intelligence becomes more and more a part of our daily lives, who is in charge of the speed of its innovation? And what lessons can be learned from the row over leadership at OpenAI?

