Remembering Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Yael Braudo-Bahat, co-director of the group Women Wage Peace, who remembers her mentor Vivian Silver, the Canadian Israeli who helped found the group.

Silver, who dedicated her life to building bridges between Israelis and Palestinians, was believed to have been taken hostage on Oct. 7 by Hamas, but was confirmed dead this week and will be buried Thursday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.