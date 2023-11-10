Advocates call for mental health support for toddlers

Child care providers in Alabama say they are struggling to address an uptick in aggressive behavior in young children. The situation is putting a strain on teachers who say they are leaving their jobs over it. Now advocates are calling for more mental health support for toddlers.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Tejuania Nelson-Gill, Director of Lighthouse Academy of Excellence & Achievement in Bay Minette, Alabama, and Rahill Briggs, an early childhood psychologist and national director of the HealthySteps program at Zero to Three.

