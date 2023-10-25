UN says fuel shortage will halt relief efforts in Gaza

Relief efforts in Gaza may end Wednesday night without renewed fuel deliveries, according to the United Nations Relief Agency.

In addition to providing power to homes and hospitals, the fuel is needed to pump and desalinate drinking water. This comes as the Israeli Defense Force continues to block the supply, saying they have evidence that Hamas is hoarding fuel that could be used for humanitarian purposes.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose about the latest in the crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.