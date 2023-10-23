© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Recreational hunters now have easier access to use private land, thanks to an app

Published October 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM PDT

Farmers have been leasing their land to recreational hunters the old-fashioned way for years: a simple agreement and a wad of cash. But now more landowners are turning to apps to help connect them with potential customers who want a more diverse hunting experience on private property.

Will Walkey of the Mountain West News Bureau reports.

