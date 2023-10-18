Prime Minister Netanyahu's popularity sinking amid Hamas war

Wartime leaders often get a wave of popular support. But in the case of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that does not appear to be the case.

After an epic intelligence failure contributed to the deaths of 1,400 Israelis earlier this month, the prime minister’s popularity has been sinking fast.

Alon Pinkas, international political consultant and former Israeli consul general in New York, joins us.

